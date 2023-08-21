South Africa 'won’t Be Bullied To Side With Global Powers', Asserts President Ramaphosa

In a veiled warning ahead of hosting the BRICS Summit 2023, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said that he 'will not be forced to side with any global powers'. “While some of our detractors prefer overt support for their political and ideological choices, we will not be drawn into a contest between global powers,” Ramaphosa said in a televised State of the Nation address without naming any country.

BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are set to meet from August 22-24 at Sandton Convention Centre in the South African capital of Johannesburg. President Ramaphosa said that while he is ready to host the summit of major emerging economies, he will not be coerced into projecting biases with any one part of the globe.

“We have resisted pressure to align ourselves with any one of the global powers or with influential blocs of nations,” the South African President said in his remarks. The Summit will be attended in person by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China’s President Xi Jinping, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and virtually by Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's President will not be appearing at the summit in person due to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant which South Africa has been pressurized to enforce as a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC.

In an interview last month, South African President Ramaphosa dismissed prospects of detaining Putin if he attended the economic summit in Johannesburg saying that such a move would amount to a “declaration of war” by his country. Russian President has been advised to stay away from the visit owing to the legal and diplomatic fallout with South Africa. Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, the non-members, will also attend the summit.