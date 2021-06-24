Last Updated:

Sputnik V Can Protect Against All COVID-19 Variants, Assures Russian Microbiologist

Alexander Gintsburg, in a statement, said that the Sputnik V protects a person against all COVID-19 variants. It is effective against all the COVID-19 variants.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Sputnik V

IMAGE: SputnikVaccine/Twitter/AP


Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine protects against all known variants of COVID-19. Alexander Gintsburg, head of The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in a statement, said that the Sputnik V protects a person against all the virus variants. It is the same institute where the Sputnik V vaccine has been developed.

Sputnik V effective against all coronavirus variants

In a statement on June 22, Alexander Gintsburg said, "Antibodies developed after vaccination with #SputnikV protect from all variants of COVID known today, starting from the UK variant to the so-called Delta variant, first detected in India." He said that the vaccine protects a person against all the variants. He noted that the Sputnik V vaccine is effective against the UK variant and Delta variant(B.1.617.2), first detected in India. 

The developers of the Russian Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on June 17  said they will soon offer booster doses that will work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, to other vaccine manufacturers. The vaccine manufacturers across the world are divided over administering doses of different COVID-19 vaccines, the makers of Sputnik V have proposed the idea of the 'vaccine cocktail'. 

READ | Dr Reddy's scales up Sputnik V vaccine production in Delhi, Mumbai & other cities

Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines in the world, the other two being Pfizer and Moderna, to have an efficacy of over 90 per cent against COVID-19. Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the maker of Sputnik V, has revealed that different vectors for two vaccine shots will result in higher efficacy than using the same vector for two shots. 

READ | Sputnik V to offer Booster shot against COVID Delta strain in strong vaccine cocktail push

Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamalaya Institute had conducted a study and found that Sputnik V was highly effective in neutralising the aggressive coronavirus Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19, which is highly transmissible has now mutated further to form the 'Delta plus' variant, however, there is no cause for concern in India yet, informed scientists.

READ | Sputnik V vaccine drive to begin at Fortis hospitals in 2 cities, check details here

IMAGE: SputnikVaccine/Twitter/AP

READ | Guyana’s government refuses to suspend Sputnik V vaccine
READ | Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine distribution delayed for few days in Delhi hospitals: Sources
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND