Sputnik V Can Protect Against All COVID-19 Variants, Assures Russian Microbiologist

Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine protects against all known variants of COVID-19. Alexander Gintsburg, head of The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in a statement, said that the Sputnik V protects a person against all the virus variants. It is the same institute where the Sputnik V vaccine has been developed.

In a statement on June 22, Alexander Gintsburg said, "Antibodies developed after vaccination with #SputnikV protect from all variants of COVID known today, starting from the UK variant to the so-called Delta variant, first detected in India." He said that the vaccine protects a person against all the variants. He noted that the Sputnik V vaccine is effective against the UK variant and Delta variant(B.1.617.2), first detected in India.

"Antibodies developed after vaccination with #SputnikV protect from all variants of COVID known today, starting from the UK variant to the so-called Delta variant, first detected in India" - Head of the Gamaleya Center academician Alexander Gintsburg. pic.twitter.com/upaornSbEG — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 22, 2021

The developers of the Russian Coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V on June 17 said they will soon offer booster doses that will work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, to other vaccine manufacturers. The vaccine manufacturers across the world are divided over administering doses of different COVID-19 vaccines, the makers of Sputnik V have proposed the idea of the 'vaccine cocktail'.

Delta variant is our new common enemy. We should fight it together. Sputnik V is the only approved cocktail of vaccines (vectors Ad26+Ad5) and will offer its shot to other vaccine manufacturers for new powerful cocktails against Delta variant. Several such studies are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NFBzeBOZ3t — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 17, 2021

Sputnik V is one of the three vaccines in the world, the other two being Pfizer and Moderna, to have an efficacy of over 90 per cent against COVID-19. Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the maker of Sputnik V, has revealed that different vectors for two vaccine shots will result in higher efficacy than using the same vector for two shots.

Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Gamalaya Institute had conducted a study and found that Sputnik V was highly effective in neutralising the aggressive coronavirus Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19, which is highly transmissible has now mutated further to form the 'Delta plus' variant, however, there is no cause for concern in India yet, informed scientists.

BREAKING | RDIF: “#SputnikV is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far - the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal.” pic.twitter.com/XrwnGNhiNE — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) June 15, 2021

IMAGE: SputnikVaccine/Twitter/AP