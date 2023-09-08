'Still Some Way To Go,' Avers UK PM Rishi Sunak On The Much-awaited UK-India FTA Deal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is in New Delhi for the Group of 20 (G20) major economies summit, has provided an update on the ongoing negotiations for the ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sunak acknowledged significant progress but emphasised that there is still hard work ahead to finalise the agreement.

'Enormous progress, but hard work remains'

Speaking about the FTA, Rishi Sunak stated, "Both Modi ji and I are keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between our two countries. Both of us think there is a good deal to be done. But trade deals always take time, they need to work for both countries. Although we have made enormous progress, there is still hard work to go."

Negotiations for the deal commenced in January 2022, with 12 rounds of negotiations held thus far and another scheduled for later this month. The UK PM made it clear that despite the progress made, the trade deal is not yet a done deal, raising speculations on whether there would be an announcement at the G20 summit.

'Opportunity for Economic Cooperation'

Prime Minister Sunak highlighted the significant potential for both India and the UK to strengthen economic cooperation, emphasising that this cooperation would bring real benefits to citizens in both countries. He clarified that while discussions on the trade deal might not occur within the G20 summit, they remain a priority.

"The G20 is not the forum for those discussions. Of course, I will touch on that with Prime Minister Modi, but the teams are working very hard. But as I said, there's hard work to go, but we will keep working through it," Sunak stated.

'Strengthening Security and Scientific Collaborations'

Besides trade, the British Prime Minister expressed his commitment to enhancing security cooperation and scientific collaborations between the two nations. He noted, "I think we can strengthen our security relationship as well. That's something that I've spoken to the Prime Minister about."

Sunak further stressed the importance of increasing collaboration between researchers, the scientific community, and universities in both countries. He referred to the UK and India as two of the leading science and technology superpowers globally, and he envisioned closer cooperation creating jobs, new businesses, and solutions to global challenges.

"Something I'm particularly excited about is increasing the collaboration between our incredible researchers, our scientific community, our universities. The UK and India are two of the leading science technology superpowers of the world. And I think if we work more closely together, we can create jobs, create new businesses, and help solve some of the world's most pressing problems," Sunak concluded.