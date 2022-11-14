'Taiwan Is A Red-line For China And An Internal Matter', Says Xi To Joe Biden During G20

US President Joe Biden had his first face-to-face meeting with China's President Xi Jinping. The duo met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 14.

At the beginning of the meeting, Biden said, “As the leaders of our two nations, we share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation."

According to Chinese state media, Xi Jinping warned Biden against crossing the Taiwan "red line". Xi Jinping reportedly said that stability in the Taiwan strait and Taiwanese independence are as irreconcilable as water and fire. Joe Biden reportedly said that the US does not support Taiwanese independence and does not seek a new cold war. Biden added that he has known Xi for many years but nothing substitutes a face-to-face meeting.

Biden and Xi have met each other before

Biden met Xi for the first time when both were vice presidents of their nations. Although in Xi's case, everyone knew he was going to become the next president, in Biden's case, perhaps even Biden did not know that he will be President of the US one day. The goal of Biden's first meeting with Xi was to know more about Xi, because even though the US was aware that Xi was going to be the next president of China, the US had very little information about Xi. A report from the Economist states that Xi remained quite guarded throughout their 1st meeting.

On Taiwan, Xi added that the resolution of the Taiwan question is China's "internal matter". Xi said that "national reunification" is the common aspiration of the Chinese people. It is worth flagging that the CCP has never ruled Taiwan. Xi claimed that the current condition of US-China relations is not in the interest of Beijing or Washington. Before landing in Bali for the G20 summit, Biden was in Cambodia. Speaking about his scheduled meeting with Xi, Biden said, “We have very little misunderstanding. We just got to figure out where the red lines are and ... what are the most important things to each of us going into the next two years.”