Taking Big Steps: PM Modi Lauds India's Economic Corridor Initiative With Middle East & EU

As India is hosting the mega event in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested that G20 is taking big steps in strengthening global connectivity. The PM was addressing the India-Middle East-Europe Economics Corridor & Partnership for Global Infrastructure & Investment Event. The session took place on the sideline of the G20 and PM Modi co-chaired it along with US President Joe Biden.

During his keynote address, Prime Minister Modi insisted that it is important to follow International norms and rules to ensure greater global connectivity. The session was also headed by the President of the EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and other heads of the G20 member nations. .

“Friends it is an honour to co-chair this event with the US President Joe Biden. In the coming future, the initiatives will be a major tool of economic integration between India, West Asia and Europe. These initiatives will provide a sustainable direction to global connectivity and development,” PM Modi said. Lauding the recent rise in investment in India, PM Modi insisted that these moves lay the foundation for a developed India. “There has been a rise in investment in physical, social and financial infrastructure and with this move, we are laying the foundation of a developed India. As a trusted partner to Global South, we have worked in implementing several infrastructure projects in energy, railways and technology sectors,” he added.

‘This is a very big deal’: Joe Biden

Following PM Modi’s address, US President Joe Biden addressed the gathering at the session. The US President lauded India’s presidency at the G20 summit and called the initiatives to enhance global connectivity a “major deal”. “This is a really big deal. I want to thank the PM. One Earth, One Family, One Future that's the focus of this G 20 Summit. And in many ways, it's also the focus of this partnership that we're talking about today. Building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments and creating a better future... Last year, we came together as one to commit to this vision. And this afternoon I want to highlight the key ways in which the United States and our partners are working to make this a reality,” Biden avered.

The US President lauded the group’s decision to work on formulating an economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe. “Economic corridor. You're going to hear that phrase more than once, I expect, over the next decade. As we work to address infrastructure gaps across low-middle-income countries, we need to maximize the impact of our investments. That's why a few months ago announced that the United States will work with our partners to invest in economic corridors,” he added. Biden’s address was followed by other world leaders present at the event, including speeches from the French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.