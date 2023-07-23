Taliban Declines Iran’s Claim Of Moving Daesh Leaders To Afghanistan

Taliban has dismissed Iran's claim that Daesh leaders have moved to Afghanistan from Iraq, Syria and Libya. The statement was released by the Taliban-led Foreign Minister of Afghanistan on July 21, reported Khaama Press. “We reject the claim made by Iran’s foreign minister that ISIS commanders had relocated from Iraq, Syria, and Libya to Afghanistan," read the statement.

In the statement, the Taliban also clarified that both during and after the occupation, the security forces of the Taliban engaged Daesh in significant and ongoing combat, which reduced the group’s ability to cause destruction. The Taliban-led Foreign Minister of Afghanistan has also sought more information on Daesh if Iran has information about the movement of Daesh to Afghanistan, as per local media news reports.

Iran claims Daesh leaders hiding in Afghanistan and other Arab nations

It is to be noted that, earlier, in an interview with one of the Iranian news agencies, Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, “It is not a secret to anyone that the leaders of Daesh and the trained forces of Daesh have moved from Iraq, Syria, and parts of Libya to Afghanistan in recent months."

Further, he asserted, "This is one of the challenges facing the current ruling body and the Taliban in Afghanistan.”However, the Taliban-led Afghanistan has rejected these statements by the Iranian FM and said that none of the named Arab nations and Afghanistan do not share a border.

Taliban-led FM lashes out on Iran

While rejecting the Iranian claims, " It is better that countries fulfil their international obligations in terms of securing their borders rather than shifting the responsibility onto others.” While condemning the Iranian claim, Taliban-led FM lambasted and said that the Islamic Emirate would not allow anyone to threaten Afghanistan’s national security or our soil to be used against others.

Instead of making concerning remarks, Iranian authorities should focus on good economic, political and social relations between the two neighbouring and friendly nations, read the official statement. Amid the allegations, the Taliban-appointed Governor of Kabul, Mohammad Qassim Khalid has said that the US is behind Daesh (ISIS) and that the group is an American phenomenon, reported TOLO news.