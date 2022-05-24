Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Reappointed As WHO Chief; 'Recognition For Whole WHO Family'

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the first African to lead the World Health Organization (WHO), was reappointed to a second five-year term on Tuesday by the United Nations Health Agency's member countries. The director-general had received an overwhelming more than two-thirds of secret-ballot votes cast, as needed to be appointed. His re-election was confirmed during the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva. He was the sole candidate.

After his re-election, Tedros told the assembly, "I am really, really overwhelmed by the support. This recognition is not only for me. I really believe this is a recognition for the whole WHO family. I am really proud to be WHO."

Taking to Twitter, the WHO Chief also posted a video from the assembly and expressed gratitude. He tweeted, "Humbled & honoured to be elected to serve a 2nd term as @WHO Director-General. I'm deeply grateful for the trust & confidence of Member States. I thank all #healthworkers & my @WHO colleagues around the . I look forward to continuing our journey together. #ProudToBeWHO #WHA75."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has become a familiar face as he headed the global response to the COVID-pandemic. The Ethiopian former minister of Health and Foreign Affairs has withstood occasionally withering criticism over its several missteps. He is also the first WHO leader not to be supported by their home country; Ethiopia has previously accused Tedros of 'misconduct' after his sharp criticism of the war and humanitarian crisis in the country and further raised concerns about his leadership on Tuesday.

Under Tedros, the U.N. health agency failed to call out countries including China for blunders that WHO officials grumbled about privately, advised against mask-wearing for months, and said initially that the coronavirus wasn't likely to mutate rapidly. Scientists drafted by WHO to investigate the coronavirus’ origins in China said the critical probe was “stalled” last year, after issuing a report that even Tedros acknowledged had prematurely ruled out the possibility of a laboratory leak.

Despite his first term in the office was turbulent, he has also received broad backing. Ever since US President Joe Biden took the charge of the White House, Tedros has also enjoyed support in Washington.