'Terrorism' Among Key Threats For International Peace & Security: EAM Jaishankar At BRICS

At the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in South Africa's Capetown on June 1, Thursday, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated that 'terrorism' remains among key threats to international peace and security worldwide. During his opening remarks at the BRICS summit, where he met with Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar said that all countries worldwide must take resolute measures against the menace of terrorism. He called on the nation to frame stringent anti-terrorism policies that dismantle terror funding globally, as well as snub the propaganda.

"Terrorism must be combated in all its forms and manifestations, and never be condoned under any circumstances," said EAM Jaishankar.

World is now multipolar, it is rebalancing: EAM Jaishankar at BRICS summit

BRICS is a crucial meeting between the five key regional economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — especially at a time when international security is witnessing a myriad of challenges, EAM Jaishankar stated. “The global environment, today, demands that we [the BRICS nations] approach the key contemporary issues seriously, constructively, and collectively,” India’s EAM noted during his opening remarks.

The gathering of the BRICS nations must put forth a “strong message” globally that the world is now multipolar, it is rebalancing, and those old ways cannot address new situations, said Jaishankar. “We’re a symbol of change,” EAM stressed, adding that the BRICS must, therefore, act accordingly. “This responsibility is even greater as we contemplate the devastating after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the stresses arising from the conflicts, as well as the economic distress of the global South,” EAM Jaishankar iterated.

Issues of the global South underline the deep shortcomings of the current so-called “international architecture which does not reflect today’s politics, economics, demographics, or even aspirations, EAM Jaishankar said at the BRICS meeting. For over two decades, said Jaishankar, BRICS nations have called for the reforms of the multilateral institutions, only to be continuously ‘disappointed.’ It is therefore imperative that BRICS member states demonstrate sincerity in regard to reforming global decision-making, including that of the UNSC, EAM said.

The latter also highlighted, that at the heart of all the issues that the BRICS nations face, lies the economic concentration that leaves too many nations at the mercy of “just a few". This is in regard to global production, resources, services, and connectivity. These impacting health, energy and food security only highlight its fragility, asserted Jaishankar. India undertook the Voice the Global South exercise to place these issues in front of the G20. “We urge that BRICS gives it consideration and promote the economic decentralisation that is so essential to political democratisation,” said EAM.