'They Destroyed My Life' Says Nilofar Bayat, A Two-time War Victim By Taliban

While talking about the new Taliban's university ban for Afghan women, former captain of Afghanistan’s wheelchair basketball team, Nilofar Bayat said that she left Afghanistan when the Taliban regime came and they destroyed her life.

"They destroyed the whole country. I left Afghanistan when Taliban came. They destroyed my life," said Nilofar Bayat.

The new ban imposed by the Taliban regime has sparked international condemnation and has been despaired by the young people in the country. The regression was announced to be imposed with immediate effect by the higher education minister on Tuesday. This is the new development on the bans that have been imposed by the Taliban leaders and it came after the Afghan girls were banned from attending secondary schools.

Nilofar Bayat blames Taliban

Bayat, a Two-Time War victim of the Taliban, has found a new home and a new club in Spain’s Basque Country with the help of the Spanish government after she fled from Afghanistan due to the Taliban regime in 2021. “The Taliban destroyed all the things that I worked hard (for) in these last years,” she said in a news conference upon arrival at her new home in Spain.

“They destroyed just in one day all of my achievement, all of my hard work,” said Bayat

During the Taliban regime, Bayat was a young girl when her family’s home in Kabul was hit by a rocket that injured her spinal cord and killed her brother. Later, after recovering from the Taliban terror attack Bayat started playing wheelchair basketball and eventually made it to the national team. She has also been actively involved in advocating for women’s rights and the rights of women with disabilities that are being suppressed in Taliban's Afghanistan.