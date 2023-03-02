'Through Dialogue And Diplomacy': PM Modi And Meloni Reach Common Ground On Ukraine War

Celebrating 75 years of bilateral relations between India and Italy, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni landed in New Delhi against the backdrop of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting which is currently being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The Italian PM is the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue 2023 scheduled to commence on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Meloni at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where the latter received a ceremonical welcome. The duo then reconciled at the Hyderabad House to hold a full-fledged bilateral meeting with their respective delegations. Moments later PM Modi and Meloni made some major announcements at a joint press statement.

Even as India has categorised its G20 presidency agenda into focusing on larger global calamities such as war, climate change, inflation etc, the main focus for the past few months has been Russia's invasion in Ukraine with many diplomats urging India to provide a common ground where a solution can be reached to end the conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reaffirmed India's stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukarine conflict, saying: "Ukraine dispute can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy." At the press meeting, PM Modi said: "From the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has clarified that this dispute can only be resolved through dialogues and diplomacy. And India is fully ready to contribute to any peace process."

Welcoming PM Meloni on her first visit to India, PM Modi said: "In last year's elections, the people of Italy voted for her and she became the first woman and youngest PM of Italy. I congratulate her on behalf of Indians for this historic achievement." This year marks the diamond jubilee, or 75 years of the bilateral relations between India and Italy.

"On this occasion, we have decided to give Strategic Partnership status to the Indo-Italy partnership. India will further strengthen its relationship with Italy in renewable energy, hydrogen, IT, telecom, semiconductors and space. A Startup Bridge is being announced today between India and Italy, which we welcome," said PM Modi.

He said India was also focussing on further strengthening economic relations with Italy. "Our 'Make in India' and 'Artmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) campaigns are opening immense opportunities for investments in India," said PM Modi. He further said India and Italy are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and separatism. "We discussed further strengthening this cooperation," added PM Modi.

New 'Start Up Bridge' between India and Italy announced

New Delhi on Thursday decided to create an action plan to celebrate the 75th anniversary of relations between India and Italy.

"With this we will be able to show the achievements of both countries' diversity, history, science and technology, innovation, sports and other fields on the global stage," said PM Modi.

"Today, we're announcing the establishment of a 'Start Up Bridge between India and Italy. We welcome this. There is one more sector wherein both the countries are beginning a new chapter, that is - defence cooperation," he added. In the defence manufacturing sector in India, opportunities for co-production and co-development are arising which can be beneficial for both the countries.

"We have also decided to conduct regular joint exercise and training courses," said PM Modi. He also welcomed Italy's active partnership in Indo-Pacific. "It is very happy that Italy has decided to join Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. With this we will be able to identify concrete subjects to increase our cooperation in Indo-Pacific." said PM Modi.

PM Modi most loved leader of all: Italy PM

Italian PM expressed hope that India's G20 presidency could play a role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "We hope that India having a G20 presidency can play a central role in facilitating a negotiating process for the cessation of hostilities (in Ukraine). Keeping the multilateral community together is important and we hope the Indian presidency can do it even more," stated the Italian PM. "PM Modi knows he can rely on us, on our co-operation for the G20 summit, to further enhance our relationship. I believe there is a lot we can do together," she added.

"We wanted to further boost this relation and this is the reason why we have decided to turn our partnership into a strategic partnership because we have very solid relationship," said Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. She also lauded PM Modi, saying that he was one of the most loved leaders in the world.

Italy joins India's ambitious Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra during an MEA press briefing on Thursday amplified Italy joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative led by India for futher cooperation between the European country and the subcontinent.

Given the increasing salience of the Indo-Pacific concept in global discourse, the Ministry of External Affairs established a new Division for the Indo-Pacific in April 2019. The purpose for doing so was two-fold: to help consolidate India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific across Government of India, in line with the elements set out by the Prime Minister of India in June 2018, and to provide substantive policy elements and programmes to that vision.

Indo-Pacific Division deals with matters relating to the Indo-Pacific, India-ASEAN relations, East Asia Summit, Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) and Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS).