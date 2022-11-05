Top EU Diplomat Says China, Russia Not On Same Level But Asserts Need To Reduce Dependency

G7 Ministers gathered on November 4 at the german city of Muenster. At the G7 ministerial meeting, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell stated, "I don’t think we can put China and Russia on the same level." During the G7 meeting, EU diplomat Josep Borrell claimed Africa is suffering a lot from the war in Ukraine because Russia is blocking food, and destroying agricultural transport infrastructures, and further stated, "We have to work together with our African partners in order to face jointly the many challenges of this continent." The G7 meeting was focused on discussing various issues from how to deal with protests in Iran, and relations with Central Asian nations to the challenges faced by Africa from the war in Ukraine because Russia with their counterparts from Ghana, Kenya and the African Union as guests.

Russia And China

Russia-China relationship raises eyebrows of many neighbouring nations, respectively. According to US national security, Russia will remain superior to all its neighbour except China. However, Russia's vulnerability to non-military deterrents, such as sanctions on the Russian economy; multilateral efforts would be more effective than U.S.-only operations. Economically, China is equally threatening and has already broken free from regional constraints.

'Can't Put China and Russia At Same Level'

During the G7 meeting in the German city of Muenster, European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell states “It is clear that China is consolidating a new era of its external policy, and internal also, (that) China (is) becoming much more assertive, much more on a self-reliant course." Further adds, "But at the time being, many member states have a strong economic relationship with China and I don’t think we can put China and Russia on the same level.” Western countries have to reduce their dependencies on China but cannot put the country into one category with Russia, says the EU diplomat.

Image: AP