Traditional Indian Way Is Climate Pro-planet Lifestyle: PM Modi At G20

Why you’re reading this: This year India has been holding the G20 presidency under which multiple meetings have been conducted in the country where foreign delegates are participating. On June 12, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 development ministers' meeting in Varanasi through a video call. In his address, he highlighted how the "traditional Indian way is Climate pro-planet lifestyle", reported Republic.

"Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard. Our priorities will focus on healing our One Earth, creating harmony within our One Family and giving hope for our One Future," said PM Modi.

3 things you need to know:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 development ministers' meeting on June 12, held in Varanasi.

The meeting at Varanasi has been part of India's 2023 G20 Presidency.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been chairing the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting scheduled between June 11-13.

What PM Modi said about climate change?

In 2022, along with the UN Secretary-General, PM Modi recalled launching Mission LiFE and acknowledged that this group has been working to develop a set of High-Level Principles. While addressing the 200 delegates on June 12 in Varanasi, PM Modi also highlighted that India has been holding "great respect for rivers, trees, mountains, and all elements of nature".

"India's G20 presidency will work to promote this universal sense of oneness. Hence our theme: One Earth, One Family, One Future," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister shared his concerns over the collective failure to provide basic needs. He said, "Despite having the means to produce enough to meet the basic needs of all people in the world, we have collectively failed to appreciate it and suggested the need to shun the fight for survival and look up to a more peaceful and prosperous future." Further, he added, "our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one!"

During his speech, he emphasised his sense of urgency to remove poverty and inequality and for that the need to stop squandering away resources in senseless wars. Pointing towards the greatest challenges in the world like climate change and terrorism, PM Modi said, "These problems could be solved not by fighting each other, but only by acting together."

While talking about the Sustainable Development Goals, he has also underlined the significance of gender equality and women empowerment in achieving the SDGs. PM Modi said, "India is not limited to women empowerment but extends to women-led development."

Further, he added that India would be willing to share its experience with partner countries and expressed hope that discussions would result in tangible actions to promote data for discourse, development and delivery in developing countries. In the meeting, a total of 200 delegates are participating.