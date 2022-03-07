'Truly Shocking': India's UN Envoy Tirumurti On Mukul Arya's Death At Embassy In Palestine

India's ambassador to United Nations, TS Tirumurti on Sunday expressed grief over the sudden death of India's Representative at Ramallah, Mukul Arya. The statement holds relevance as the Palestinian Foreign Ministry had said the Indian ambassador died at his workplace in Ramallah, a Palestinian city in West Bank.

"This s truly shocking. A wonderful colleague snatched away so young. My deepest condolences to his family," Tirumurti has tweeted.

The career diplomat at the Ministry of External Affairs, Mukul Arya, was found dead inside the Indian embassy in Palestine on Sunday. The reason for his death remained unknown after the authorities were informed of the mishap.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had expressed deep shock over the passing away of Mukul Arya.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the Indian ambassador died at his workplace in Ramallah. They have established contacts with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to complete the arrangements for transporting the remains of Mukul Arya to India.

More information is awaited in this regard.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in Palestine also expressed shock and sadness over the passing away of Arya. "We are making official contacts with the Indian Foreign Ministry to complete arrangements for transporting the body of the deceased ambassador to his country," it said.

It added that "President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh have issued immediate instructions to all security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the residence of the Indian ambassador in Ramallah; To find out more about the death."

Mukul Arya has served at the Ministry in Delhi, in addition to serving at the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in Paris and at the Embassies of India in Kabul and Moscow. He was raised and educated in Delhi. He studied Economics at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2008.