The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

He Should Be Very Careful With His Words: Trump Warns 'so-called Supreme Leader Of Iran'

Global event News

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a waring to ranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, asking him to be "very careful" with his words.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a warning to Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, asking him to be "very careful" with his words. The Iranian Supreme leader had earlier led prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years, "mocked US officials as "American clowns" and criticized France, Germany, and the UK as "lackeys" of the US that can't be trusted".

This exchange comes days after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq two weeks ago. Iran retaliated with strikes on US targets. The Iranian Supreme Leader had also hit out at Germany, France and the UK.

"Following the US exit from the JCPOA, the three governments started to speak nonsense but I said from the beginning that they are not trustworthy, as they will do nothing and will be at the US service," news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

READ: Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos amid impeachment

READ: Donald Trump Impeachment Trial: Four rules Senate has to follow

Tensions between Iran & US 

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump.  

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. As per recent reports, a third attack was launched on Thursday as three Katyusha rockets hit the Baghdad’s Green Zone.   

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.  

In no time, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.  

READ: Donald Trump's latest tweet about impeachment becomes hilarious meme

READ: US Speaker Pelosi accuses Facebook of 'schmoozing' Trump administration

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POLICE: 24 HR DEADLINE TO AZAD
PAK PRAISES INDIAN JOURNALIST
SMRITI IRANI SLAMS AAP GOVT
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
PELOSI CALLS FACEBOOK 'SHAMEFUL'
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW