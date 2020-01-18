He Should Be Very Careful With His Words: Trump Warns 'so-called Supreme Leader Of Iran'

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a warning to Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, asking him to be "very careful" with his words. The Iranian Supreme leader had earlier led prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years, "mocked US officials as "American clowns" and criticized France, Germany, and the UK as "lackeys" of the US that can't be trusted".

The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

This exchange comes days after Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq two weeks ago. Iran retaliated with strikes on US targets. The Iranian Supreme Leader had also hit out at Germany, France and the UK.

"Following the US exit from the JCPOA, the three governments started to speak nonsense but I said from the beginning that they are not trustworthy, as they will do nothing and will be at the US service," news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. As per recent reports, a third attack was launched on Thursday as three Katyusha rockets hit the Baghdad’s Green Zone.

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

