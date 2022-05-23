'Trust, Timeliness, & Teamwork': PM Modi Outlines 3 Pillars Of Indo-Pacific Framework

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently attending the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event in Tokyo, Japan, said that there were “three pillars” to ensure a strong Indo-Pacific partnership. Speaking at the meet, PM Modi said that trust, timeliness and teamwork should be three pillars of the Indo-Pacific Economic framework. He is joined by US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the event in Tokyo.

Speaking at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event in Tokyo, PM Modi said that the member countries must respect the pillars involved in the framework of their partnership. “There should be 3 pillars of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework - Trust, Timeliness, and Teamwork. These 3 pillars will ensure a strong, inclusive, and flexible Indo-Pacific partnership,” PM Modi said.

India will work for an inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework; Trust, Transparency, and Timeliness are key: PM Narendra Modi in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/GvcxvM5etm — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

Speaking at the event about the partnership, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said that Japan “has been contributing to the stable prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region”. He added that the country has been working in cooperation with the US and regional partners for the achievement of the same. Meanwhile, US President Biden also joined in and said that the “vision for an Indo-Pacific that is free and open and secure as well as resilient, where economic growth is sustainable and inclusive.” Biden also mentioned that the Indo-Pacific covers half the world's population and the partnership was working for the future.

PM Modi in Japan for Quad Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Monday, for a two-day visit to attend the Quad Summit on May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Summit is aimed at bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the groups - the US, Australia, India, Japan - and further discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region. The Quad Summit is the fourth interaction among the member nations since their first virtual meeting in March 2021.

(Image: ANI)