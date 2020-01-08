Tulsi Gabbard Says 'unimaginable Suffering Awaits If Escalation Continues'

US Congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard reminded people about the terrible cost of war after Iran attacked US troops in Iraq earlier on Wednesday. In a tweet, she said that the current situation reminded her of her deployment in Iraq in 2005. She also warned people that they might have to face unimaginable sufferings if the tension further escalates.

#IranAttacks on U.S. troops today brought back a flood of memories from my 2005 deployment at the height of Iraq war. Constant rocket attacks. A daily reminder of the terrible cost of war. Unimaginable suffering awaits if this escalation continues. #NoWarWithlran #IranvsUSA pic.twitter.com/SvMUOHum2K — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 8, 2020

Gabbard’s deployment in Iraq was a 12-month tour at Logistical Support Area Anaconda, where she served in a field medical unit as a specialist with a 29th Support Battalion medical company. She was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal at the end of this tour.

Ain al-Asad airbase attacked

The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces was hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours on Wednesday. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani. This also follows the development where the pro-Tehran factions in Iraq vowed to join forces and respond to the US for the killing of Iranian General. US President Donald Trump also broke his silence over the missile attack by Iran in US Airbase In Iraq, saying that 'All is well'. He added that the assessment of casualties and damages was taking place.

Amid escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran, EU foreign ministers will be holding emergency talks on Friday. A statement issued by the EU said that the meeting would discuss what the EU bloc can do to reduce tension. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will raise the situation when she meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London later on Wednesday, said "the use of weapons must stop" to allow space for dialogue.