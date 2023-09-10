Turkey Backs India's Inclusion As Permanent Member In UNSC, Says It Would Be Proud Moment

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey has backed India’s inclusion as a permanent member in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday. Erdogan, who was in India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi stated that inclusion of a country like India as a permanent member in the UNSC would be a proud moment. Referring to the G-5 nations, the Turkey president emphasized that the world is bigger and larger than five countries.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Erdogan referred to the G-5 nations, saying, “A country like India being there on the UN Security Council, we would be proud. But as you know, the world is bigger and larger than five.”

President Erdogan congratulates India for successful G20 presidency

Advocating for a rotational mechanism, in the UNSC like the G20, the Turkish President added, "When we say the world is larger than five, what we mean is that it's not only about the US, UK, France, China and Russia. What we say is all of them, we should only have permanent members and it should work on a rotational system.”

Replying to a question on India’s permanent UNSC membership, he further asserted, “Right now, you have all these members. You have 195 countries, who are all members of the UN. So we should have a rotational mechanism where potentially each and every member, every one of those 195 countries can potentially become a member. That's what we propose."

He highlighted that each of the nations as a member of the UN should get a chance to promote their interests on a global platform.

Turkish President Erdogan called India, the greatest trade partner of Turkey in South Asia and said that the two countries have great potential in the field of economy. He congratulated India for a successful G20 presidency and expressed gratitude for the hospitality he received during his visit to New Delhi to attend the summit.