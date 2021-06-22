List Of World's Most Expensive Cities For Expats Out & It's Not Tokyo, Paris Or NYC On Top

According to this year's Mercer Cost of Living Survey, Ashgabat in Turkmenistan has topped the list of world's most expensive cities for expats. Mercer's annual report ranks 209 cities based on the comparative cost of expenses including housing, transportation, food, and entertainment, with New York City used as a baseline comparison.

Check out Mercer's list of most expensive cities for overseas workers

Ashgabat, which has been named as the most expensive cities for overseas workers was last year on number two in the list of world's most expensive cities. Turkmenistan's ongoing financial crisis, which has led to food shortages and hyperinflation, is cited by Mercer as the reason why Ashgabat's cost of living has risen over the past couple of years.

The biggest change from last year's Mercer survey sees Beirut rising from the 45th most expensive city for international workers in 2020 to the third priciest for 2021. Mercer puts this development down to Lebanon's economic depression, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Port of Beirut explosion in August last year.

Meanwhile, as the Euro gained almost 11 per cent against the US dollar, European cities were ranked comparatively more expensive than their US counterparts. This led to New York City dropping out of the Mercer top 10 altogether, while Paris climbed the rankings from number 50 in 2020 to number 33 in 2021.

Similarly, the appreciation of the Australian Dollar saw Aussie cities like Sydney and Melbourne climb up Mercer's ranking. As for the cheapest cities for overseas workers, Mercer's ranking pinpoints Tbilisi, Georgia (number 207), Lusaka, Zambia (number 208) and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan (number 209).

Mercer's 2021 list of top 10 most expensive cities for expats

Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) Hong Kong (China) Beirut (Lebanon) Tokyo (Japan) Zurich (Switzerland) Shanghai (China) Singapore Geneva (Switzerland) Beijing (China) Bern (Switzerland)

(Image: AP, Instagram-@Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow)