"Hope Wisdom Will Prevail": UAE Throws Hands Up As Iran Targets US With Missiles In Iraq

On Wednesday, a minister from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spoke on the rising tensions between the US and Iran stating that he hopes for a "de-escalation of tensions." On Wednesday, Iran struck back at the United States for killing their top Revolutionary Guard commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops, escalating tensions between the two longtime foes.

Following this, UAE's Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei addressed a press conference in Abu Dhabi and said that he hopes "wisdom will prevail."

"We are all hoping for de-escalation, wisdom will prevail despite the tension. Let us not exaggerate what is happening. There is no risk that we have seen to the Strait of Hormuz or the movement of oil here," he said.

Effect on Strait of Hormuz

Soaring tensions between Iran and the United States have reignited fears that the Strait of Hormuz could be closed by Iran. The Strait of Hormuz is a strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman which provides the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is one of the world's most strategically important choke points. On Wednesday, the price of crude oil soared internationally along with the fall in the U.S stocks following reports of the airstrike by Iran.

Iran strikes back

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said the country has delivered 'slap in face' to the United States after Tehran launched attacks on American bases in Iraq. Khamenei, in a televised address, said that the US cut off Soleimani’s hand so Iran, in response, will cut their legs off in the region. US President Donald Trump surprisingly responded to the airstrikes saying “All is well”, adding that he will make a statement on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Pentagon said that the bases were already on high alert due to Iran’s indication to attack US forces in the region.

