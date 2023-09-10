UK First Lady Akshata Aces Pink Saree Look As She Bids Adieu To India With PM Rishi Sunak

British First Lady Akshata Murty opted for a stunning pastel pink saree as she jetted off back home with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday afternoon. The pair waved at cameras and boarded their aircraft at the Delhi airport after wrapping up their two-day visit to the country.

Bidding adieu to India, Sunak was spotted wearing a formal suit. Next to him was his wife Akshata, draped in a traditional saree. With her hair wrapped in a neat bun, the first lady completed the ethnic Indian look with a pair of earrings, a ring, and a mandatory bindi.

Earlier in the day, the duo headed to the national capital's Akshardham temple to offer prayers. They were seen performing puja. The British Prime Minister, dressed in a formal attire, was welcomed by temple authorities with a garland and a tilak. Murty, on the other hand, chose an Indian suit with a pink dupatta for the temple visit.

Sunak departs for UK as G20 summit ends

Sunak was in New Delhi over the weekend to attend the 18th edition of the G20 Summit. His itinerary included top discussions with global leaders, sessions, gala dinner, bilateral meetings, and a visit to Rajghat to lay a wreath and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The PM's key focus of partaking in the summit was to discuss ways of resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Concluding his fruitful trip, the 43-year-old wrote, "Stronger together. Stronger united Thank you @narendramodi for a historic G20 and the Indian people for such a warm welcome. From global food security to international partnerships, it’s been a busy but successful summit."