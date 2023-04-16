Last Updated:

UK MP Nicholas Stern Lauds PM Modi's Reign & LiFE Global Initiative At World Bank Event

Nicholas Stern, a Member of the House of Lords in the UK, praised the supervision of PM Narendra Modi at the World Bank Event and lauded LiFE.

Abheet Sajwan
PM Modi

Image: Nicholas Stern praises PM Modi (ANI/PTI)


Nicholas Stern, a Member of the House of Lords in the UK, praised the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Bank Event ‘Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change’ and lauded PM Modi's LiFE global initiative to treat climate change.

Stern said, "PM Modi has brought in a whole new story of growth and development. I listened carefully to his speech at COP 26 in Glasgow in November 2021 and what he set out, including LiFE, is what sustainable resilience and inclusive growth look like."

The Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative which was launched by PM Modi, which targets to encourage the adoption of sustainable lifestyles in India and internationally, to handle the tasks of environmental degradation and climate change.

LiFE provides fruitful ecosystem

Nicholas Stern stated that the clear model by the Prime Minister provides cities where anyone can move and breathe, provides a fruitful ecosystem, and uses energy resources more productively.

The UK parliamentarian said, "It gives you cities where you can move and breathe. It gives you ecosystems that are robust and fruitful. It uses energy and all other resources much more efficiently. Efficiency is productivity, growth, and development. Cities where you move. And of course, much more than output. I mean, if you stop killing people from air pollution, that’s very good for output. But actually, it’s rather important to stop killing people from air pollution in a very direct way. That’s part of what development means. So having that picture of a new way of breaking from the dirty, destructive models of the past and building something much more attractive, I think that is absolutely fundamental to everybody working together.'

P3: Pro-Planet People

LiFE initiative strategises to leverage the power of social networks to influence the social norms related to climate. It plans to develop and make a worldwide network of people, named ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3), which would be having the equal commitment to adopt and making people aware about an environment-friendly lifestyle. 

Stern also stressed that the new model recommended by PM Modi means doing things differently and is also a better way of growth and development.

He said, "This is a story of doing things very differently and building a much better story of growth and development. I think India is out in front of that. The clarity and commitment of Prime Minister Modi is critical. It’s absolutely embodied in the G20 leadership as well. This is the growth and development story of this century."

Change needs investment, innovation, and behavioural change

However, the UK parliamentarian also added that the change has a need of investment, innovation, and behavioural change.  

“It involves change, involves investment, involves innovation, involves, indeed, behavioural change. But all that comes if you have a very clear understanding of where you’re going and why. And a clear understanding there’s actually rather an attractive path to follow, much better than the dirty, destructive models of the past,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:
