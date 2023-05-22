UK PM Rishi Sunak Expresses Support For India's G20 Presidency While Meeting PM Modi

In a meeting during the G7 Summit in Japan, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed various issues, including the deep ties between their countries, the progress on a UK-India Free Trade Agreement, and India's upcoming G20 Presidency. The leaders emphasised the importance of democracy, fair trade, and cooperation in fostering global security and prosperity.

During their meeting, PM Modi conveyed his warm congratulations on the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. The leaders recognised the historical and cultural bonds between the UK and India, underscoring the significance of their human connections.

PM Rishi Sunak met the PM of India, Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in Japan. PM Modi passed on his warm congratulations on the coronation of his Majesty King Charles III. The leaders reflected on the deep ties between the UK and India, rooted in our human connections, and the… pic.twitter.com/LXi94QmF5d — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

UK PM says he intends to collaborate with India during the G20 summit

The leaders engaged in talks about the broader goals of the G7 Summit and the importance of India's upcoming G20 Presidency. Prime Minister Sunak assured his strong support for India's G20 leadership, recognising the critical role it plays in addressing global challenges and promoting international stability. He expressed his eagerness to collaborate closely with Prime Minister Modi in the run-up to a successful G20 Summit later this year.

UK-India Free Trade Agreement

Additionally, the leaders engaged in talks about the advancement of a UK-India Free Trade Agreement. Both leaders expressed their commitment to finalising a comprehensive and mutually beneficial deal, with their respective teams working diligently to achieve this objective. Such an agreement would promote enhanced trade and economic cooperation between the two nations, creating new opportunities for businesses and citizens alike.

The meeting between Prime Minister Sunak and Prime Minister Modi reflects the ongoing commitment to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for collaboration across various sectors. The British High Commission highlighted the significance of the meeting, underlining the positive outcomes and the commitment of both leaders to advancing the UK-India partnership.