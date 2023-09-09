UK PM Rishi Sunak To Visit Delhi's Akshardham, Check Off 'mandir Visit' From Bucket List

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be indulging in sightseeing during his time in New Delhi. According to ANI, the Indian-origin PM will be visiting the national capital's Akshardham temple on Sunday, September 10. The quick temple trip will happen on the second day of the G20 summit.

It will also be yet another item that the 43-year-old checks off from his bucket list. In a recent interview with the outlet, Sunak expressed his desire to head to a temple at some point during his trip. “I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days," he said.

15 years ago, #G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis.



We meet at a time of enormous challenges – the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership.



Together I believe we can address these challenges. pic.twitter.com/RFnry53YAf — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 9, 2023

Sunak missed Janmashtami. How does he plan to make up for it?

While India marked Janmashtami earlier this week, Sunak couldn't due to his prime ministerial commitments. But he hopes to make up for it by spending time at temples in India and connecting with his spiritual self. "We just had Raksha Bandhan, I have all my rakhis. I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami properly the other day," he added.

"But hopefully, I can make up for that, if we visit a mandir this time. It's something that is important to me. I think faith is something that helps everybody who has faith in their lives, particularly when you have these stressful jobs like I do," the UK PM noted on Friday.

Sunak is in India this weekend for the mega event. He landed at the Palam airport on Friday with his wife, First Lady Akshata Murty. The pair was welcomed by Indian Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey with the greeting "Jai Siyaram". In a brief conversation, Choubey told Sunak that he represents Buxar, a town known for its religious history. It is said to be the place where Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman had obtained their education.