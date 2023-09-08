UK PM Sunak and wife arrive in New Delhi for G20 Summit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak touched down in New Delhi to take part in the G20 Summit, on Friday afternoon. Sunak was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy. The son-in-law of the famous Murthy family created history last year after he became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak and Murthy were received by Minister of State (MoS) Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey along with other Indian delegations.

After walking down the red carpet, the British Premier received a traditional welcome at the airport. Both Sunak and Murthy witnessed the magic of traditional Bihu dance performed by Assamese folk dancers. Their arrival came moments after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi. Hasina will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, later in the day.

Stabilising the global economy on the agenda

In a tweet before heading to India, Sunak his main aim from the G20 summit. “I’m heading to the #G20 Summit with a clear focus. Stabilising the global economy. Building international relationships. Supporting the most vulnerable,” Sunak wrote on X formerly known as Twitter. “This action is part of that – Putin again has failed to show up for the G20, but we will show up with support for Ukraine,” he added. Before his arrival, Sunak said that his visit to New Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit was "obviously special" as he joked about being referred to as the "son-in-law of India" as the first British Prime Minister of Indian heritage. Speaking to reporters in a huddle on his flight to New Delhi, the 43-year-old British Indian leader said he was excited to be back in India, "a country that is very near and dear to me". He is joined on the visit by his wife, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and is scheduled for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.

