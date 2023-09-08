UK PM Sunak Declares India's G20 A 'huge Success', Describes Warm Bond With 'PM Modi Ji'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called India's G20 a massive success, adding that the country has been the perfect fit for hosting the mega event at the ideal time. Speaking to ANI after arriving in New Delhi, Sunak also expressed his hopes for this year's summit.

"G20 has been a huge success for India. India is the right country at the right time to be hosting this. Feel we will have a very good couple of days of deliberations and decisions made," the UK PM said. He also hinted at a significant trade deal between New Delhi and London.

Sunak talks trade, ties and G20 in interview

"Both Modi ji and I are keen to see a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal concluded between our two countries...Trade deals always take time, they need to work for both countries. Although we have made enormous progress there is still hard work to go," the UK PM said.

Sunak also offered insight into the cordial relationship he shares with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have enormous respect for Modi Ji, and he's been personally very warm and kind to me. At forums like this, I'm very keen to support Prime Minister Modi in making sure that this G20 is an enormous success for India, which I know it will be," he expressed.

The 43-year-old further shared his thoughts on this year's G20 theme- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. "I think it is a great theme. When you say 'One Family'," he said, adding that he is a true example of the close ties between the UK and India. "I am an example of the incredible living bridge that PM Modi described between the UK and India - almost 2 million like me in the UK of Indian origin. So, it is very special for me to be here as British Prime Minister in the country where my family are from," Sunak asserted.