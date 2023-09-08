UK PM Sunak Recounts His Days In Bengaluru, Delhi With Wife Akshata

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while recounting his memories with his wife in India, said that it is very special for him to visit India, from where his family belongs. The UK (United Kingdom) PM remembered the time, when he along with his wife Akshata Murthy used to stay in Delhi and visit places in the city. He asserted that they would try to figure out time to visit one of their favourite restaurants in the national capital.

UK PM Sunak, while talking to news agency ANI, said that his visit to India has recalled so many memories of him of the time he used to stay in the country. He said, “It is very special for me to come here with my wife Akshata, as UK’s prime minister, in a country, where my family are from.”

Will figure out time to visit our favourite restaurant in Delhi, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

He added, “My wife is from Bengaluru, we got married in Bengaluru. We used to spend a lot of time together and we had been in Delhi as well. We’ll be trying to figure out time to go to one of our favourite restaurants this evening. It’s personally incredibly special for me to be back in India. It is the country I love dearly, it is the country my family is from and I am feeling proud to come here in this role to represent the UK, to find ways to forge closer links with India and play a part to ensure that India has a very incredibly successful G20 Summit.”

“I am a living bridge that PM Modi speaks about. There are many people like me in Britain from India. I am incredibly proud to see India doing so well on the world stage,” stated the UK PM.

Praising India’s presidency of G20, the UK Prime Minister emphasized, "G20 has been a huge success for India. India is the right country at the right time to be hosting this. I feel we will have a very good couple of days of deliberations and decisions made."

PM Sunak, who is on his official visit to India to attend the G20 Summit also expressed his will to visit a temple in Delhi and celebrate Janmashtami. Calling himself a proud Hindu, he said that it has always been very important for him to visit a temple.