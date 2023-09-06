UK PM Sunak Talks About India's G20, Family, Khalistan Extremism Ahead Of New Delhi Visit

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared insights into India's G20 presidency and discussed his Indian heritage, highlighting the significance of the momentous event.

Reflecting on India's assumption of the G20 presidency amidst global challenges, Sunak expressed admiration for India's leadership. In an exclusive interview with PTI, he underscored that India, with its vast scale, diversity, and remarkable achievements, is well-positioned to guide the G20 through turbulent times. He commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership during the preceding year, acknowledging India's growing global influence.

The UK PM noted that 2023 holds immense importance for India, hosting various G20 meetings and the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

Global challenges and the role of UK and India

UK PM Sunak drew attention to the pressing global challenges, from inflation and economic instability to conflicts and human rights abuses. Climate change remains a significant concern. Sunak expressed his eagerness to engage with PM Modi on these global issues and collaborate with G20 partners to address them effectively.

Affirming commitment to countering extremism

In a statement aimed at allaying India's concerns regarding pro-Khalistani activities in the UK, Sunak emphasised that no form of extremism is acceptable, underscoring that lawful protests should not extend to violence or threats.

He affirmed the UK government's commitment to disrupting and countering violent and divisive ideologies, irrespective of their nature. He underscored the seriousness with which the UK approaches its duty to address such threats. Sunak highlighted that the UK is collaborating closely with its counterparts in the Indian government to confront the menace posed by pro-Khalistan extremism.

India has expressed growing concerns over the activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, particularly following an attack on the Indian High Commission in London in March. This issue has been viewed as a potential hurdle in deepening India-UK ties.

Proud of Indian roots and deep connections

Discussing his Indian heritage, Sunak expressed immense pride in his Indian roots and connections. He highlighted his wife's Indian heritage and his Hindu faith, affirming the enduring link to India and its people. He recounted the overwhelming and humbling response from the Indian people when he assumed the role of Prime Minister of the UK.

Sunak recalled hosting a Diwali reception at Downing Street, where he welcomed numerous British Indians. The experience was a proud and emotional moment, demonstrating the strength of the UK's diversity.

Keeping family and politics separate

When asked about discussions with his in-laws, who are prominent figures in India's technology sector, Sunak stressed the importance of keeping politics separate from family matters. He explained that family members guide his values, and political discussions are generally avoided. However, he humorously mentioned that cricket is the most political topic in their conversations. Sunak's daughters support India in cricket while backing England in football.

The UK PM expressed deep pride in his parents-in-law's remarkable journey, from humble beginnings to building one of the world's largest and most respected companies, employing thousands in India and Britain. He aspires to create a country where anyone can achieve similar success.

Prospects of an India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Addressing the ambitious India-UK free trade agreement, Sunak conveyed optimism about its finalisation by the end of the year. He stated that a modern, forward-looking trade agreement could pave the way to doubling UK-India trade by 2030. Sunak noted the opportunity for India to gain access to the UK market, particularly for its 48 million small and medium enterprises.

Sunak expressed excitement about expanding the trade relationship, with the UK being the first European country to negotiate a free trade deal with India. He highlighted the aim of slashing tariffs and reducing red tape to facilitate easier access to UK goods for Indian consumers and businesses.

Despite the complexity of negotiations, including discussions on goods, services, and investment, Sunak remained confident that a mutually beneficial agreement would be reached.

This exclusive interview provides valuable insights into the UK's perspective on India's G20 leadership and the promising future of bilateral trade relations between the two nations.