UK Variant Of COVID-19 Detected In 86 Countries, Shows Increase In Transmissibility: WHO

On Tuesday, February 9, the WHO announced that coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom has spread to a total of 86 countries. This variant has shown an increase in transmissibility. Also, there are reports of increase in disease severity based on preliminary findings. The UK government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance has also warned that the new virus variant may contribute to a higher chance of mortality.

May become the dominant strain

In its weekly epidemiological update, the WHO said that in the UK, COVID-19 test samples of this strain increased from 63 per cent to 90 per cent in the week of January 18. Also, the organization has been monitoring two additional coronavirus strains that are spreading actively, that is, B.1.351 strain and the P.1 strain. As per February 7, the B.1.351 strain was reported in 44 countries and the P.1 strain was reported in 15 nations.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Says New COVID-19 Variant Has 'higher Mortality Rate'

Earlier, director of US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said that the UK strain of the novel coronavirus will become more dominant in the US by the middle of the spring. He added that it is not clear yet if the South African coronavirus strain will eventually dominate in the US. It is, however, considered to be more infectious than the original strain. “The projection that is made with regard to the UK [variant] is that by the end of March, the beginning of April it actually will become more dominant in this country”, said Fauci.

Read: UK Royals Vetted Laws 'secretly' Before Country's Elected Members Of Parliament: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the new UK mutant of the coronavirus identified in southeast England has a higher rate of mortality than the SARS-CoV-2. Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, the UK PM warned that the government might introduce broader restriction measures as the new strain detected in September might be 30 per cent deadlier than previously thought. Johnson said that the variant identified as B.1.1.7, spreads nearly 30-70 per cent faster than the dominant coronavirus strain.

Read: UK's Prince Charles 'vetted Laws Which Prevent His Tenants From Buying His Homes': Report

Also Read: UK Woman With 'different Personalities' Says Identity Disorder Stops Her From Getting Job

(Image Credits: Pixabay)