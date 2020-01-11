Ukranian Prez Zelensky Demands 'full & Open' Investigation Into Iran's Downing Of Jet

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday released an official statement reacting to the admission by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about the Iranian military unintentionally' shooting down the Ukrainian jetliner because of a 'human error'.

In his statement, President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded a full investigation into the matter and stated that it should also continue without any 'artificial delays' and obstacles.

The President's statement was released by the official Facebook handle of the Ukranian President. The President's statement roughly translates to, "The morning was not good, but it brought the truth. Even before the end of the International Commission, Iran has pleaded guilty to crashing the Ukrainian plane."

The statement further said that Ukraine insists on full admission of guilt by Iran. President Lezensky also said that he expected Irna to assure the country of readiness for a full and open investigation along with bringing those responsible to justice. Apart form that, Iran is also expected to return the bodies of the dead, payment of compensation and official apologies through diplomatic channels.

The Ukrainian President said, "We hope that the investigation will continue without artificial delays and obstacles. Our 45 professionals need full access and engagement to establish justice."

Iranian President Apologises

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday offered his sincere condolences to families of the kin after Iran confirmed the Armed Forces' statement that the military 'unintentionally' shot down the Ukrainian jetliner because of a 'human error'. According to International media, Iran’s military admitted it 'unintentionally' shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane hours after the country had launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases hosting U.S. and British troops.

Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake. #PS752 — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

Plane crash in Iran

According to Ukraine International Airlines' statement, the flight took off from the Tehran International airport at 6.10 am local time and crashed soon after on Wednesday. None of the 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board could survive the crash. The statement revealed that the maintenance of the crashed Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft was carried out just two days ago, i.e January 6, 2020.

It mentioned that the aircraft was built in 2016 and was directly supplied to the airline by Boeing. Furthermore, it stated that the incident will be investigated by aviation authorities of Iran and Ukraine, representatives of manufacturer Boeing, the airline and the National Bureau of Air Accidents Investigation of Ukraine.

