UK's James Cleverly Repeats PM Modi's 'today's Era Is Not An Era Of War' Remark

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who visited India to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, reiterated PM Narendra Modi's remark that "today's era is not an era of war."

Cleverly said Russian President Putin must listen to and heed those words. He further went on to attack Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the global economy and across the world.

#WATCH | UK Foreign Secretary says, "FTA can&must deliver practical, real-world benefits for businesses in both of our countries. It will also send a strong signal to the whole world that our 2 great countries are committed to building even closer partnerships with each other..." pic.twitter.com/HwMj9zoVRi — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

While addressing the gathering at the G20 meeting, Cleverly said, "Today we're living through a period of geopolitical competition. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the global economy and across the world, and we're seeing the ripple effect of that in food prices, energy prices, and global insecurity."

Praising PM Modi, Cleverly said, "I am also going to echo the wise words of Prime Minister Modi who was right when he said to Putin, "today's era is not an era of war." Vladimir Putin must listen to and heed those words. Sadly, he is not doing so yet." He further said, adding that "till the day when those words are heeded, we must recognise that in times of social and economic turbulence, trusted partners need to work even more closely together. G20 is so relevant, and India is now one of the countries defining the world, and its presidency is at the right time."

He further said that the "Free Trade Agreement can and must deliver practical, real-world benefits for businesses in both of our countries. It will also send a strong signal to the whole world that our two great countries are committed to building even closer partnerships with each other." Speaking on the Britain-India relationship, he further said that the UK and India are the 6th and 5th, respectively, largest economies in the world. I think that we must work closely together to contribute to the world's economic security and prosperity," said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the G20 platform.

