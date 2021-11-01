UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has a mixed reaction to the Group of 20 summit's climate change accords, saying he expects more aggressive commitments at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow. On Sunday, Guterres warned that all countries must recognise that the old, carbon-based development paradigm is a "death sentence" for their economies and our planet. Decarbonisation is urgently required in every sector and in every country. Taking to Twitter, the UN Chief said, "I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled."

While I welcome the #G20's recommitment to global solutions, I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled — but at least they are not buried. Onwards to #COP26 in Glasgow to keep the goal of 1.5 degrees alive and to implement promises on finance and adaptation for people & planet. pic.twitter.com/c1nhIDbA8m — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 31, 2021

Guterres told the G20 that cutting greenhouse gas emissions requires more ambition if the world is to stay on track to limit global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. During their two-day summit in Rome, G20 leaders decided to stop financing new overseas coal plants, but they did not establish a deadline for reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The Group of Seven wealthy democracies has set a deadline of 2050, while G20 members China, Russia, and Saudi Arabia have set a deadline of 2060. However, some G20 disappointed leaders warned more was needed for success of UN climate talks in Glasgow.

Guterres called on nations to overcome dangerous levels of mistrust to avert a climate disaster

Before the G20 summit, UN Secretary-General Guterres had urged G20 leaders to work together to achieve solutions to climate change and the global coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at the G20 meeting in Rome on Friday, October 29, the UN Secretary-General advised the nations to overcome dangerous levels of mistrust in order to avert a climate disaster and to close an immoral gap in global vaccine distribution. The two-day forum for international economic cooperation brought together leaders from the world's biggest economies, which account for 80% of global GDP, laying the way for the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, which begins on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, and will last 12 days.

The G20 acknowledged that the impacts of 1.5 degrees Celsius are much lower, but they also reaffirmed the looser goals of the 2015 Paris climate accords, which call for keeping the increase well under 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) while pursuing efforts to achieve the 1.5 degree limit. Although the difference may appear insignificant, the UN's scientific committee has stated that the disruption caused by climatic consequences such as rising sea levels and harsh weather is substantially less at 1.5 degrees Celsius than at 2 degrees Celsius.

(Image: AP)