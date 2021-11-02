UN Chief Guterres Gives Stark Warning At COP26 Summit; 'stop Treating Nature Like Toilet'

Concerned about the globe's addiction to fossil fuels and climate change, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on November 1, accused countries of 'treating nature like a toilet,' warning of an impending 'climate catastrophe', at the opening speech of the COP26 conference for world leaders. Antonio Guterres remarked that believing there has been enough progress in lowering carbon emissions is an 'illusion,' and that mining for coal, oil, and gas is akin to 'digging our own graves.'

Guterres said that the world's addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humankind to the brink. "We have a stark choice: either we stop it — or it stops us," he said at the conference's opening plenary in Glasgow.

Guterres stated that the six years following the Paris Climate Agreement have been the six hottest years on record and that the world's addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the verge of extinction. He emphasised that change is occurring everywhere, from the depths of the seas to the peaks of mountains, from melting glaciers to unrelenting extreme weather occurrences. He added that the oceans are hotter than ever and rising warmer quicker than they were 30 years ago, emphasising that sea-level rise has more than doubled.

'ENOUGH,' says UN Chief

Guterres stated that areas of the Amazon rainforest are now emitting more carbon than they are absorbing. "Recent climate action announcements might give the impression that we are on track to turn things around. This is an illusion," he said, referring to the most recent report on national plans to decrease emissions, known as NDCs, which shows that even if all NDCs are reached, our globe will still face a calamitous 2.7-degree increase.

"Enough of brutalizing biodiversity, killing ourselves with carbon, treating nature like a toilet, burning, and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves," the UN Chief warned.

However, aspirations for the UN event have been dashed again after it was revealed that China's president, Xi Jinping, will not even deliver a 'virtual' speech, opting instead for a written message. Despite attending the G20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that he will not be attending the COP26 conference. Vladimir Putin of Russia and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil also declined to attend. In his lunchtime speech, UK PM and host of the event, Boris Johnson promised to invest another billion pounds in green finance if the UK economy performs as planned in the next years.

Image: AP