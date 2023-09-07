UN chief Guterres 'strong advocate' for India’s UNSC permanent seat, says spokesperson

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be taking part in this year's G20 Summit as India leads the global forum under the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future." On Thursday, his spokesperson revealed that the UN chief considers the theme extremely important.

"We are living in a multipolar world, but multipolarity by itself will not solve the issue. We need to fight against fragmentation, and the G20 has an opportunity to do that," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. Confirming Guterres' attendance at the event, he added, "The Secretary-General will be going to the G20. He looks forward to participating under India's leadership."

According to him, the UN head holds "quite a lot" of expectations from G20 nations in changing the world's landscape and addressing major challenges. In the interview with ANI, Dujarric also touched upon the scope of India securing a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council.

#WATCH | Jakarta, Indonesia | Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres says "The Secretary-General will be going to the G20. He looks forward to participating under India's leadership. The theme of the G20, of bringing one… pic.twitter.com/RzZt5nM6NY — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023

World leaders set to attend G20 in New Delhi

"In terms of Security Council, the secretary general has been a strong advocate for Security Council reform to make it more reflective of the world that we live in today, as opposed to the world in 1945," he asserted. Meanwhile, the G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Various foreign leaders will be a part of it, including US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. The summit's theme is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", extracted from the ancient Sanskrit text Maha Upanishad. It calls for global economies to unite as one family and navigate "one future" together.