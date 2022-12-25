UN Condemns Taliban's Ban On Women Working For NGOs And International Organisations

The United Nations in Afghanistan on Saturday condemned the latest diktat by the Taliban, which has ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop female employees from coming to work in the country, reported Tolo News.

The United Nations organization has further called on the de facto authorities to immediately revoke the decision.

Serious complaints about the dress code

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code, said the Economy Ministry.

The decision by the Islamic Emirate came days after the Taliban-run administration ordered universities to close to women, prompting strong global condemnation and sparking some protests inside Afghanistan.

The UN in Afghanistan and its humanitarian partners remind the Taliban that taking away the free will of women to choose their own fate, disempowering and excluding them systematically from all aspects of their public and political life is regressive and stands against universal human rights standards upon which peaceful and stable societies are based on.

UN Deputy special representative for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said he was "deeply concerned by reports of the letter, which was a clear breach of humanitarian principles"

The Taliban security forces meanwhile, used a water canon to disperse women protesting the ban on university education for women on Saturday.

International Condemnation

Widespread international condemnation of the university ban for women has been witnessed including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar and the G7 group of major industrial nations that the policy will have consequences for the Taliban.

Fake Promises

Initially, while taking over the country, the Taliban had promised a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities but ended up implementing its interpretation of Islamic law.

It further ordered women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public and banned them from parks and gyms.