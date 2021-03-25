UN Human Rights Council Renews Mandate Of International Commission Of Inquiry On Syria

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on March 24 renewed the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria (COI). According to ANI, during the 46th session of the UNHRC, the United States co-sponsored a resolution - led by the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Qatar and Turkey - that highlighted the ongoing atrocities by the Assad regime in Syria and renewed the mandate of COI on Syria. The US advocated to include a request for OHCHR to resume a civilian casualty count and further also said that it stands with Syrian survivors of the Assad regime’s.

The official statement read, “Given that the 46th session of the HRC coincided with the 10th anniversary of the peaceful Syrian uprising, the United States reaffirmed the need for accountability, the release of those arbitrarily detained by the regime, and a political resolution to the conflict”. READ | Strikes on northwest Syria kill 1 person, cause wide damage

The statement added, “The United States said it stands with Syrian survivors of the Assad regime’s crimes and will continue to strongly support Syrian human rights defenders, the COI, the International Impartial Independent Mechanism for Syria, and other UN mechanisms and agencies as they document the regime’s egregious abuses”. READ | WHO to oversee vaccination campaign in Syria; here is all that you need to know

46th session of UNHRC

The 46th session of the UNHRC was held keeping in mind the human rights struggle, particularly in addressing systemic racism, galvanizing more than 155 members of the international community to joining the UNHRC and help to acknowledge and denounce the dehumanizing legacy of racial discrimination. During the session, the US also advanced responses to dire human rights situations through resolutions, joint statements and interventions in Belarus, Burma, Burundi, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Venezuela, South Sudan and Yemen.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the ongoing civil war in Syria started in 2011, after violence reported an estimate of 400,000 Syrians who were killed in the first year of the war. As per reports, the violence rapidly escalated and the country then descended into a civil war which is continuing for ten years now. As of 2021, around 13.4 million people inside Syria were in need of some form of humanitarian assistance, including six million in acute need, according to the UN.

(Image: AP)

(Inputs: ANI)

