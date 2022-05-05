UN Launches ‘Energy Plan Of Action’ To Provide Clean, Affordable Energy To All By 2030

In the midst of a global energy crisis and a deepening climate emergency, the United Nations (UN) unveiled its ‘Energy Plan of Action’ on Wednesday in a bid to provide clean, affordable energy to all by 2030, according to Stephane Dujarric, the top spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The plan lays out ways for 30 UN agencies and international organisations to take collective action to fulfil the significant commitment they made at the High-Level Dialogue on Energy last September, ANI reported citing Dujarric.

Furthermore, according to a UN News report, the organisation and its allies have announced two new projects to speed up progress toward attaining clean, affordable energy for people around the globe and the aim of attaining net-zero carbon emissions.

The United Nations-Energy Plan of Action Towards 2025 fulfils promises that were made at a high-level conference in September, and outlined a worldwide plan for energy access and transition by the end of the decade.

UN launches ‘Energy Plan of Action’ to provide electricity access to over 500 million people

According to Dujarric, this pledge includes availing access to electricity for over 500 million people and clean cooking solutions for more than 1 billion people by 2025, as well as the establishment of 30 million employment in renewable energy and energy efficiency. Furthermore, it proposes seven work areas, spanning from increasing efforts to eliminate the energy access gap to using the power of data, digitalization, and visualisation to improve monitoring, tracking, accountability, as well as communication of outcomes, as per a UN News report.

BREAKING: In the context of the energy & climate crises, the @UN launches the @UN_Energy Plan of Action to catalyze action by 2025 on #energy pledges including doubling renewables globally, electricity for 500 million people & clean cooking for 1 billion: https://t.co/pBT6miiKt2 pic.twitter.com/5Ob3qsDjap — UN Development (@UNDP) May 4, 2022

In addition to this, Dujarric stressed that by 2030, clean, cheap energy is required to confront the climate emergency.

A new Energy Compact Action Network was also introduced by the top spokesman. Its purpose is to connect governments seeking help for their clean energy targets with countries and corporations that have offered more than $600 billion in energy compact support. The Network's potential was further demonstrated by the announcement of coalitions to assist energy access and transformation in Nigeria and Santiago, Chile.

Apart from this, in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals, the pledges will help to accelerate the attainment of an equitable and inclusive energy transformation, ensuring that everyone has access to clean and cheap energy, UN News reported.

As per Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN-Energy co-chair, the proposal could not have arrived at a more vital moment. “The current context has led to a wider understanding of how energy underpins the entire 2030 Agenda. It is paramount that the commitments taken at the 2021 High-Level Dialogue on Energy and COP26 are translated into actions on the ground - especially in support of the most vulnerable,” he added, UN News reported.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)