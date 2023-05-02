UN Peacekeeping Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Photo Exhibition Launch

A new photo exhibition would be launched at the headquarters of UN Peacekeeping, on Monday. The exhibition would honour the service and sacrifice of uniformed and civilian peacekeepers as it would mark its 75th anniversary. "For 75 years, UN Peacekeeping has helped to end conflict, protect civilians, advance political solutions, and secure sustainable peace," said Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations. Taking to Twitter, UN Peacekeeping wrote, "For 75 years, @UN Peacekeeping has made a tangible difference in the lives of millions of people. Their legacy inspires us all to take action in the knowledge that “#PeaceBegins with me”.

For 75 years, @UN Peacekeeping has made a tangible difference in the lives of millions of people. Their legacy inspires us all to take action in the knowledge that “#PeaceBegins with me”.



Follow us throughout the month of May to learn more: https://t.co/DQUWcC0cDV #PKDay pic.twitter.com/kNDe2KJ9j0 May 1, 2023



UN Peacekeeping mission turns 75

While talking about peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix said that Peacekeepers are normal people who have been working in difficult and dangerous conditions to achieve extraordinary outcomes for the communities they serve. "The results of their efforts to help countries navigate the difficult path from war to peace can be found in countries like Liberia, Namibia, Cambodia, Sierra Leone, and Timor-Leste," said UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations. The theme of the exhibition is "Peace Begins with Me" which would seek to display the powerful impact of UN peacekeeping and its partners on the lives of millions of people caught up in catastrophic conflict. Taking to Twitter, Jean-Pierre Lacroix wrote, " Honored to be opening the @UN exhibition marking 75th anniversary of peacekeeping. I am grateful for the millions of peacekeepers and community members, past and present, who work together towards achieving peace. #PKDay #PeaceBegins"

Honored to be opening the @UN exhibition marking 75 years of peacekeeping. I am grateful for the millions of peacekeepers and community members, past and present, who work together towards achieving peace. #PKDay #PeaceBegins pic.twitter.com/SEPvxUy1J5 — Jean-Pierre Lacroix (@Lacroix_UN) May 1, 2023

The exhibition would be capturing the peacekeepers in action from the very first deployment of military observers to the Middle East in 1948, through to the current 12 missions in operation. How they have operated in complex and diverse situations. While talking about the UN Peacekeeping mission, the UN peacekeeping chief said, "We are not alone in our endeavours." Further, he added, "Many partners work alongside us in a collective effort for peace, including local communities, women and youth, civil society, humanitarians, host governments, troop and police contributing countries and Member States." He also thanked the peacekeepers and said, "We thank them for their support throughout the history of peacekeeping and urge them to continue that commitment as the challenges we face are greater than ever."