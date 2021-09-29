UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen Says It Is 'time To Push For Political Process' In Syria

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen emphasised that it is "time to push for political process" in Syria. Pedersen on Tuesday, September 28 told the United Nations Security Council that after ten years of suffering due to conflict and with military frontlines frozen for 18 months, says it was "time to push for political process". He added that the people of Syria 'desperately' need a "Syrian-led and owned political process to deliver".

Political process in Syria

Speaking about the political process in Syria, Pedersen said, "With military frontlines largely frozen for 18 months, and concerns from parties regarding the status quo, the time to push for a political process is now[sic]." Geir Pedersen urged the international community for sustained support in ending the suffering of the people and to restore the country's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity according to the 2015 Council resolution. He added that more than 12 million people of Syria have been displaced and thousands remain 'detained, abducted or missing'.

Furthermore, he said, "Resolution 2254 recognizes the close link between a nationwide ceasefire and a parallel political process, and I continue to call for this particularly given episodes of violence and the dangers of this spiralling into all-out confrontation." Pedersen informed the UN Security Council that more than 350,000 people can be ''confirmed killed" in the first 10 years of the conflict, though the actual number is likely much higher.

Speaking on the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Pedersen underscored that committee established two years has not yet been able to make "steady progress on its mandate". He announced that after eight months of negotiations with the co-chairs, invitations have been issued for a sixth meeting of the committee. Pedersen said that the drafting committee will meet in Geneva starting October 18, and the co-chairs will for the first time meet with him the day before to prepare the session. Moreover, Pedersen said that Co-Chair’s agreement on 'methodology' is based on three pillars which include "respect for the terms of reference and core rules of procedure, the submission of texts of basic constitutional principles in advance of the meetings and regular Co-Chair meetings with me before and during the coming session."

