UN Summit Decries Slow Progress On Women's Rights; US Calls China 'worst Violator'

More than 170 countries promised during a virtual UN summit held on Thursday, October 1 to step up their efforts to advance women's rights. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, marked the 25th anniversary of the seminal 1995 World Conference on Women in Beijing. During the meet, the United States came down heavily on China for its claims of leadership on the women issue.

President Xi Jinping in his pre-recorded video said in the coming five years, China will donate another $10 million to UN Women and proposed another world meeting on gender equality for 2025.

READ | Belarus: Over 200 women protestors detained in Minsk as unrest continues

US Secretary of Education lambasts China over women rights

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in her own pre-recorded address condemned the treatment of women in Venezuela, Cuba and Iran and saved her harshest criticism for Beijing. She said the worst violator of all in both scope and scale is the host of the conference.

Castigating the China further she said since 1995, the Chinese Communist Party has been responsible for the murder of millions of baby girls through brutal population controls on an industrial scale which was unfortunately done with the support (of) UN agencies. She specifically took aim at Beijing's operations in the Xinjiang region, which some rights groups and lawmakers in Washington have said could amount to genocide. DeVos further called out practices of sterilization, abortion and birth control she said have been forced on Uighur Muslim women.

READ | Belarus: Thousands of women protest against Lukashenko demanding his resignation

France and Mexico commits to hosting an international forum

Meanwhile, France and Mexico committed to hosting an international forum on women's rights in Paris next June. The meeting was scheduled for July of this year however was canceled due to the pandemic. Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron lamented the slow progress of the last 25 years. He said everywhere, women's rights are under attack, as are human rights, from which they are inseparable. He also said the progress achieved by great efforts is being undermined even in the democracies, starting with the freedom for women to control their own bodies, and in particular the right to abortion. He also pointed out inequalities in schooling, pay, domestic work and political representation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said gender equality was fundamentally a question of power, so it starts with the equal representation of women in leadership positions. He bemoaned the circumstances that lead to one in three women experiencing violence and 12 million girls marrying under the age of 18 every year.

Even at the UN General Assembly, there were only a handful of women speakers among the representatives for 170 countries.

READ | German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauds Belarus women protesters for their bravery

READ | Argentine women protest for abortion rights

Image AP