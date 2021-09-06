UN Urges Australian Govt To Phase Out Coal By 2030; Advises Switching To Renewable Options

United Nations Special Advisor (Climate Change) Selwin Hart on Sunday suggested the Australian government to expedite its efforts to phase out coal. Australia's reliance on coal power makes it one of the world's largest carbon emitters. However, its conservative government has steadfastly backed fossil fuel industries, citing that tougher action on emissions would result in job cuts. UN Advisor Selwin Hart, while making the suggestions maintained that if the Australian government does not proactively work on the issue then the climatic change would damage the country's economy.

UN warns Australian govt to phase out coal to avoid catastrophe

The UN had asked Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, which also include Australia to work on phasing out coal by 2030. Selwin Hart during a speech at the Australian National University in Canberra stated, "We fully understand the role that coal and other fossil fuels have played in Australia's economy, even though mining accounts for a small fraction, around 2% of overall jobs. But it is essential to have a broader, more honest and rational conversation about what is in Australia's interest." Hart also advised that the Australian govt should seize the opportunity and switch to renewable options. He added, "If the world does not rapidly phase out coal, climate change will wreak havoc right across the Australian economy; from agriculture to tourism and right across the services sector."

Australian PM to revise its projections during Glasgow talks

Prime Minister Scott Morrison while making his intentions clear, clarified that Australia was on a path to net-zero carbon emissions. However, he also said that the country had stopped short of committing to a timeline. The PM asserted that Australia would update its 2030 emissions projections during the Glasgow talks.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26) is scheduled to be held between November 1 and 12 in the city of Glasgow. The 26th UN Climate Change Conference will be presided by the United Kingdom. Previously in July, energy and environment ministers from approximately 20 notable economies had failed to deliver a deal to phase out coal by 2025. But experts said that there were chances of progress at UN climate talks in Glasgow in November. It is also important to note that most other countries had signed up to a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

