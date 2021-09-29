UNGA President Abdulla Urges Redoubling Efforts To Ensure Progress In Nuclear Disarmament

The president of the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 76th session, Abdulla Shahid, called for a redoubling of efforts to guarantee real progress in global nuclear disarmament on September 28. He also posted an update on Twitter with caption, "Today, we are holding the High-level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of #NuclearWeapons at #UNGA."

Shahid said that on the 25th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty's (CTBT) adoption this year, there is a pressing urgency to make this treaty an effective legal framework, speaking at a UNGA high-level event to mark the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

"I urge those member states that have not yet signed or ratified the treaty to do so without delay, particularly those whose ratification is required for the treaty to enter into effect," he said, ANI reported.

"Similarly, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) continues to be the bedrock of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime. That is why the next Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Review Conference in 2020 is so crucial," Shahid remarked.

"Let us use this opportunity to renew our commitments toward non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy. I urge all parties to set aside differences to reach mutually agreeable steps towards total elimination," he said.

President Shahid had adressed 'Recurring concerns' at the closing session of 76th UNGA session

While much has been said in the recent week, a consistent set of issues has arisen, including COVID-19, climate change, peace, security, and instability risks.

Mr. Shahid stated that the United Nations must address these issues. "In a way that transforms every obstacle into an opportunity... to deepen multilateralism and generate outcomes on the ground," he said.

He continued, "The fact that each of these subjects was so widely discussed reveals a lot about what the world wants. There is no time for complacency; the world demands more, not less action."

The President of the Assembly anticipated a 'active and inclusive session' with high-level discussions on COVID-19, climate and the environment, and measures to empower women, girls, and youth.

India's stand on Nuclear Disarmament

On the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, India's Foreign Secretary released a statement, "India is committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory, and verifiable nuclear disarmament, leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, consistent with the highest priority accorded to nuclear disarmament by the Final Document of the First Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Disarmament (SSOD-1)."



It further read, "India believes that the goal of nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process, underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed multilateral framework that is global and non-discriminatory. India’s approach is outlined in our Working Paper submitted to the UNGA First Committee in 2006 and to the Conference on Disarmament in 2007, which has an enduring relevance."

