UNGA President Calls For UNSC Reforms, Says 'geopolitical Divide Preventing Progress'

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi on Saturday called for the reforms in UN Security Council by stating that the "geopolitical divide" is preventing progress in UNSC.

Taking to his Twitter, the UNGA chief said, "The UN is facing significant challenges to its relevance, with geopolitical divides often preventing progress in the Security Council." Korosi retweeted his December 14 address at the UNSC and said, "In my Dec address to UNSC, I urged Members to trade political differences for genuine political will to find solutions."

'Will rifts continue to upstage collective ability to maintain international peace & security?': UNGA Prez

During the 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism' debate on December 14 at UNSC which was organised by India, UNGA President Csaba Korosi said, "We are at a watershed moment for multilateralism. At a historic crossroad."

"The international rules, norms, instruments and institutions that have guided interstate relations for over 75 years are facing deep, some would say, existential, questions of relevance – at a time when the world needs them most... Our best hope, our only hope, is always to find a multilateral solution, designed in line with the United Nations Charter and international law," he added.

The UNGA President said, "Let us recall that the actions you take here in the UN, impact the 8 billion people out there. You are to improve the lives of the people who count on you. And you are to do so at a time of profound global change and polarization. But, just as your actions have profound effects across the globe, so too, does your inaction."

Raising his concern, he said, "Inaction in the General Assembly, or, more frequently, in the Security Council. Too often, sharp geopolitical divides have prevented responses and progress in the Council. The question I have for this Council is simple: will these rifts continue to upstage your collective ability to maintain international peace and security?"

Stating that the reminder of the UN's mission hangs above the UNSC members, he said, "Will you choose Per Krohg’s phoenix rising from the ashes of war or the pain and destruction depicted in Picasso’s Guernica just beyond these doors? Multilateralism can work. But it must work better."