UNICEF Urges G-7 Countries To Donate Vaccines, Calls For Equitable Distribution

Amid warning of a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine by next month, the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on May 17 called for a global, equitable distribution of vaccinations, diagnostics, and therapeutics to curb the spread of the virus. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said that the COVAX scheme will be delivering its 65 millionth dose soon and expressed concern over the shortage of vaccine by next month. She urged the G7 countries and the European Union member states to donate vaccines to the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme.

"We have issued repeated warnings of the risks of letting down our guard and leaving low- and middle-income countries without equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. The clearest pathway out of this pandemic is a global, equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics. COVAX, led by the WHO, Gavi and CEPI, with UNICEF as implementing partner, represents such a pathway. But COVAX is undersupplied", she said in her statement.

UNICEF urges vaccine donations to COVAX

The UNICEF chief expressed concern over the 'tragic' COVID-19 situation. UNICEF estimates the vaccine supply shortfall at 140 million doses by the end of May and about 190 million by the end of June. She expressed concern over the growing risk of deadlier variants of the virus if it remained unchecked. Fore stated that the COVAX facility, though led by the World Health Organization, Gavi and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), is undersupplied.

The COVAX Facility will deliver its 65 millionth vaccine dose this week. It should have been at least its 170 millionth. The longer #COVID19 continues to spread unchecked, the higher the risk of more deadly or contagious variants emerging. The time to donate excess doses is now. — Henrietta H. Fore (@unicefchief) May 17, 2021

In her statement, Fore said that sharing excess vaccine doses is the need of the hour as it could help to prevent vulnerable countries from becoming the next global hot spot. Citing new research from scientific information and analytics company Airfinity, UNICEF's Fore said that G-7 countries could donate about 153 million doses if they shared only 20 per cent of their available supply over June, July and August.

"While some G7 members have greater supply than others, and some have further advanced domestic rollouts, an immediate collective commitment to pool excess supply and share the burden of responsibility could buttress vulnerable countries against becoming the next global hotspot."

IMAGE: AP/PTI