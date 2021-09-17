Union Min Piyush Goyal Attends Two-day G20 Sherpas' Meeting; Highlights India's Progress

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and India's G20 Sherpa, Piyush Goyal, attended the two-day G20 Sherpas' meeting in digital format on September 15 &16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on September 17. It was Piyush Goyal's first G20 meeting since being appointed as India's G20 Sherpa.

"Ambassador Luigi Mattiolo, Italy's G20 Sherpa, presided over the meeting and welcomed Piyush Goyal to the G20 family," the statement read. The meeting's programme included a discussion and exchange of ideas on the Draft Rome Declaration, which could be accepted by G20 Leaders during the Rome Summit on October 30 & 31.

The Declaration's main themes were health and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development, the environment, climate and energy, gender equality, education, labour, employment, tourism, tradition, and the digital financial system.

Goyal praised Italy for its leadership of the G20 this year, as well as its efforts to prepare a compelling document for the leaders that covered a wide range of topics. He stated that New Delhi would play a proactive role in formulating a major and balanced statement for the leaders, highlighting India's progress on each of those points.

What is G20 summit?

The G20 is a significant multinational organisation that brings together 19 of the world's most powerful economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global commerce, and 60% of the world's population.

Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has led India's delegation to G20 summits.

Sherpa’s Role at the summit

A personal representative of a member country's leader at an international summit, such as the G20, G8 or Nuclear Security Summit, is known as Sherpa. The word comes from the Sherpas in Nepal, who act as mountain guides in the Himalayas.

Throughout the summit, the Sherpa is involved in planning, negotiating, and implementing ideas. They help negotiate their leaders' positions by coordinating the agenda, seeking consensus at the highest political levels, and participating in a series of pre-summit discussions. Sherpas are diplomats or high government officials who are nominated by their country's leader. Each member country has only one Sherpa at the summit.

Sherpas meet well in advance of the summit's start to iron out conflicts on a variety of topics. The Finance Track and the Sherpas' Track are the two main work streams during the G20 Summit. The Sherpas, in collaboration with the Finance Track delegates, produce the Leaders' Declaration or "Communique," which is the G20 Summit's final outcome.

Image: PTI