Unmanned Navy Aircraft Deployed For Initial Operations Testing In US

The US Navy's MQ 4-C Triton unmanned aircraft systems as part of the Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, arrived at Anderson Air Force Base in Guam for its second deployment in the Pacific theatre.

The Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton is an American high altitude long endurance unmanned aerial vehicle developed for and by the US Navy as a surveillance aircraft. The Triton is built on elements of the RQ-4 Global Hawk, the changes include reinforcement to the airframe and wing, de-icing systems and lighting protection systems. This allows the air to descend through the cloud layers to gain a closer view of the ships and other targets at sea. Its key features are that it provides persistent maritime surveillance and reconnaissance missions over the vast ocean and sea regions and also conducts search and rescue ops.

About the deployment of Unmanned Navy aircraft for operational testing

The rotational deployment of VUP-19 to the US 7TH fleet area of responsibility began in January 2020 and ended in October 2022. Triton's initial deployment in Guam served as a learning opportunity, and as a result, the MQ-4C underwent major modifications, including an improved sensor suite. With these improvements, Triton is better able to work with the P8A Poseidon, a crucial member of the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force (MPRF) Family of Systems (FOS), to provide persistent maritime intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (MISR-T) capability.



Captain Josh Guerre, MQ4C Triton Program manager said that they have been successfully operating Triton in Guam for several years, and now we have expanded this platform's capabilities far beyond those it started with. With these upgrades, the MQ-4C has the capability and capacity to extend the maritime domain awareness for the US, allies and partners in the region. These systems demonstrate an investment by the US to ensure critical missions and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As part of the MQ-4C's initial operational capabilities, VUP-19, the first Triton UAS squadron, will fly and maintain aircraft in Guam. IOC is the first time that VUP-19 has successfully attained the ability to use the MQ-4C. It is accomplished once the platform's capacity to improve collaborative distributed MISR-T operations is proven.

The patrol and reconnaissance group's commander, Rear Admiral Adam Kijek, is looking forward to the deployment as a chance to continue applying and perfecting MQ-4C tactics, techniques, and procedures to carry out MISR-T missions round-the-clock in the Indo-Pacific region. He stated that Triton is ready to bring major upgrades that will strengthen its effectiveness in the battlespace, enabling our manned-unmanned team to retain awareness in the maritime domain. Leveraging all the lessons we gained during our first deployment to Guam, he said.

He also said that the Indo-Pacific theatre is the best place to show off Triton's cutting-edge capabilities for the benefit of the nation's Fleet Commanders. The squadron's return to the Pacific, said Cmdr. Jae Kim, commanding officer of VUP-19, is a monument to the steadfast efforts of the exceptional Sailors within VUP-19. They have made sure that our platform is not only ready for deployment but will also greatly aid in the growth of the FoS thanks to their creativity and diligence. He continued, "The commitment to excellence of the aircrew and maintenance personnel has truly set us apart. We are excited to bring this cutting-edge platform to the fight, knowing that it will further improve our capabilities in carrying out important missions and protecting."