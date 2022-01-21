UNSC Condemns Houthi Attack In Abu Dhabi; Asserts Collective Will To Call Out Heinous Act

The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned the heinous terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi in which three civilians, including two Indians and one Pakistani, were killed and six others were injured. The UNSC members expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased persons and victims of the Houthi attacks.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, 17 January, as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia...The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the Houthi attacks and to the Government of India and Pakistan, and they wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured," the UN Security Council said.

It added, "The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

The Press Statement issued by UN #SecurityCouncil reaffirms our collective will to call out this heinous #TerrorAttack, where two Indians tragically lost their lives. As conveyed by EAM @DrSJaishankar to UAE counterpart, India condemns this terror attack in strongest terms. pic.twitter.com/GbPqIhegM9 — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) January 21, 2022

India on Wednesday at the UN Security Council open debate on the Middle East strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Abu Dhabi, in which two Indians were killed. "Such an attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. It is a blatant violation of international law and against all civilised norms," Ambassador TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India at UN, said.

He added that India stands in solidarity with UAE and extends its full support for an unequivocal condemnation of this terror attack.

The two Indians and one Pakistan national were killed and six others were injured as three petroleum tanker trucks blew up after catching fire near a major oil storage facility in the Mussafah area. Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack that was suspected to be carried out by drones.

The United Arab Emirates has been a part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. It intervened in the civil war in Yemen in 2015 as part of the Arab Coalition but scaled down its operations in 2019, according to the official state news agency WAM.

Image: Republic World, AP