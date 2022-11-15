US Clarifies $450mn F-16 Package To Pakistan 'part Of Contract, Not A Monetary Assistance'

The United States, while backing its position behind providing $450 million in financial aid to Pakistan, claimed that the fund was allocated as a part of a three-decade-old contract. It added that that fund was given to Pakistan to support the F-16 fighter jets and does not represent any fresh monetary assistance. While speaking to ANI news agency on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia, US State Department Spokesperson, Zed Tarar said, "It was part of a contract between the two nations and does not represent monetary assistance.

The spokesperson asserted that the aircraft were three decades old and noted that its spare parts were part of the old agreement. Further, Tarar, while responding to the question on terrorism, said President Joe Biden is especially monitoring the issue. “It’s not monetary help. These are 30-year-old aircraft and the spare parts were in the same contract… As for terrorism, US keeps a close eye on terrorism. US President Joe Biden has said we will give response to terrorism,” he said.

However, while addressing a press conference in Washington in September this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tore down the hard truth of the United States sanctioning a $450 million sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet. He said that the reasons were not 'fooling anybody. Criticising Washington for its decision, he said the relationship between US and Islamabad will not serve the interests of America. "It's a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well nor serving the American interests," Jaishankar said at an event organised by the Indian American community in Washington.

The recent approval was called 'controversial'

It is worth mentioning here that the Biden administration reversed former President Donald Trump's decision and approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million to Islamabad in September this year. In 2018, Trump-led America stopped all defence and security assistance to Pakistan alleging that Islamabad was not a partner in its fight against terrorism. However, when the US announced its reversal of the plan, it said that the move was not designed as a message to India; rather, it is associated with America's defence partnership with Islamabad. The Biden administration stated the deal was primarily focused on counterterrorism and nuclear security. The deal surprised the whole world, with several countries including Turkey dubbing it "the most bizarre decision", given the fact that Pakistan has been backing the terror module that had worked against Americans in the worst-ever attack at the World Trade Centre.

Image: Twitter/@USDeptofDefense/AP