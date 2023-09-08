US Committed To Taking Collective Action Against Russia's War In Ukraine: Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday, September 8, said that the United States remains committed to taking collective action against Russia's war in Ukraine. "We will support Ukraine and provide them timely economic assistance, and also continue to address devastating impacts of the war by Russia," Yellen said at the press conference as US President Joe Biden left for India's Capital New Delhi to attend the meeting of the Group of 20. Yellen also emphasised Indo-US relations, saying that Washington will continue to advance and strengthen ties.

"Russia’s war against Ukraine has led to the needless loss of lives and stands in direct contradiction to everything the G20 stands for. We will rally our partners to maintain our collective economic support for Ukraine as well as impose severe costs on Russia," Yellen said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen news briefing #LIVE, lauds India's leadership under G20 presidency.



"We will support Ukraine and provide them economic assistance timely. We will continue to address the devastating impacts of the war by Russia. On India-US bilateral ties,… pic.twitter.com/f16AENm7Qp — Republic (@republic) September 8, 2023

'India, one of America’s indispensable partners'

India is one of America’s indispensable partners, Yellen said, adding that it will be her 4th visit to India in 10 months to attend the G20 Summit in Capital New Delhi. "Our ties are stronger than ever. Bilateral trade between our two countries reached an all-time high last year, and we expect it to grow even further," the US Treasury Secretary noted. The latter added that the United States must prioritize completing the outstanding restructuring cases in Zambia, Ghana, and Sri Lanka "as quickly as possible." The step will ensure to ease the prolonged hardship faced by these nations "because creditors are not able or willing to move quickly," Yellen said.

Yellen emphasized that the World Bank is critical to addressing global challenges like climate change, pandemics, fragility and conflict and assisting developing nations. "The progress we make on these issues is integral to reducing poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," the Treasury Secretary said. The latter had condemned Russia and its impact on developing economies at the G20 meeting of the Finance Ministers. Yellen had derided the “illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine” at a session attended by Russian officials. She had insisted that the G20 nations must do more to support Ukraine and cripple Moscow's war efforts at the international forums.