US First Lady tests negative for Covid-19 as Joe Biden heads to India for G20 Summit

The First Lady of the US Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 announced by the White House on Thursday, September 7 (local time). The US President's wife has been kept in isolation at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, since Monday evening. The diagnosis arrived just before Biden departed for his India and Vietnam visit on Friday.

Notably, President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 daily since the First Lady’s diagnosis, as per the White House statement.

After Jill Biden tested COVID-19 positive, she was experiencing mild symptoms, according to her spokeswoman. Ahead of Biden's India visit to attend the G20 Summit, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared that the President would be kept under close observation and would be monitored for symptoms.

Whereas, Jill Biden would be kept isolated at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, informed communications director Elizabeth Alexander said. Jill Biden was supposed to start the new school year on Tuesday, on September 5, at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing.

If Joe Biden had tested positive for Coronavirus, then he would have had to skip the G20 Summit, held in New Delhi. However, as per the latest update, he has departed for India to participate in the G20 Summit on Thursday (local time) after testing negative. Biden is expected to reach New Delhi at 7:45 PM to attend the two-day event, on September 8. He would be taking a brief halt at Germany.

The 18th G20 Summit is scheduled to take place, under the presidency of India, on September 9 and 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. On the sidelines of G20, the United States is expecting a significant advancement and 'meaningful progress in the GE jet engines and civil nuclear technology discussions'.

"The G20 Forum will be an opportunity to follow up on Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States and we will see meaningful progress on several issues including the GE jet engine issue, the MQ nine Reapers on five G six G on collaboration on critical and emerging technologies and progress also in the civil nuclear area," said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.