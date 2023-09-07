US Hints G20 Summit Could End Up without Joint Communique Due To Russia And China

The United States on Wednesday appeared skeptical about the signing of the joint declaration at the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi. This comes despite India's remarks that it believes that the final communiqué at the Group of 20 "is within reach." The forum could end up without a joint communique, Washington's NSC coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby said at a press call held on September 6 at the White House.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who will attend the crucial summit in place of Russian President Vladimir Putin here in New Delhi, had earlier clarified that Moscow will not hesitate to block the final declaration of this month's G20 summit should it fail to reflect Moscow's views with respect to the 'special military operation' in neighbouring Ukraine. G20 will end up with a non-binding or partial communique, Lavrov, who will attend the G20 between September 9-10 meeting, warned.

'We know Indians would like to see a joint communique, we'll see where it goes': Kirby

On Wednesday, Kirby echoed Russia's stance about the joint declaration in view of the geopolitical friction with Russia and China. "I think you know it’s difficult to get 20 clocks to chime at the same time, so we’re going to have to – we’re going to work on this," Kirby told reporters when asked how optimistic is the United States of a joint declaration in this G20.

"We know that the Indians also would like to see a joint communique, if you will, so we’ll see where it goes. Oftentimes the sticking point tends to be the war in Ukraine because countries like Russia and China are less likely to sign on to language that the rest of the international community is more uncomfortable signing on to, so we’ll see where it goes. But we’d like to see that, absolutely," Kirby stressed at the presser.

Kirby noted that the Biden administration wants intensive and determined diplomacy with the People's Republic of China and as Chinese President Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 Summit in India, US President Joe Biden hopes to have another discussion with President Xi "at the appropriate time and in the appropriate way."

Biden's national security advisor ruled out whether there will be a meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi in San Francisco in November. "We [US-China] still don’t have the military-to-military channel of communication open right now, and that’s really a critical one," Kirby maintained, adding that the US intends to open diplomatic channels considering the tensions in the South China Sea and in and around the strait – the Taiwan Strait. But intensive diplomacy [from China] is yet to come, said the White House's NSC coordinator. He revealed that US President Biden was "disappointed" to learn that Xi will not be attending the G20 summit in India.

"President [Biden] had been looking forward to seeing him [Chinese President Xi Jinping] there [at G20 Summit], and it’s unfortunate that he won’t make it. There is an awful lot that will be discussed at the G20 which should be of interest to President Xi and to Beijing, for example reforms to the World Bank. And, China’s a shareholder in the World Bank," Kirby said.

A 'very robust bilateral discussions' with PM Modi

The latter continued that President Biden plans to hold "very robust bilateral discussions" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 forum."They [Prime Minister Modi and Joe Biden] will discuss the agenda for the G20, particularly the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, as well as multilateral development bank reform and reshaping. The two world leaders will hold bilateral discussions about the shared challenge of climate change, the transition to clean energy technology as they will encourage more countries to invest in more clean energy technology as well as efforts to curb greenhouse gases.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at QUAD summit. Credit: AP

"I have little doubt that they will also discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine," Kirby said, adding that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a deleterious effect on the economies of the low- and middle-income countries. Biden's main focus, however, will be security, economic, and diplomatic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, he added. On the issue of India being an avid buyer of Russian energy products such as crude oil, lubricants, and fuels, Kirby insisted that while Biden will encourage all G20 nations to purchase oil in accordance with the price cap, he understands that all sovereign states, including India, reserve "a right to make their own sovereign decisions."